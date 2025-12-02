How to watch Spain vs Germany – Free live stream for Women's Nations League final

Watch Spain vs Germany as the two sides compete to be crowned champions of the Women's Nations League, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Spain vs Germany key information • Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:30pm BST / 18:30 CET / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid • FREE Stream: FIFA+ (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Mondal deal

After a tense goalless draw at the Fritz-Walter-Stadium in Germany in the first leg, the Women's Nations League comes down to this: 90 minutes (and possibly extra time + penalties) in Madrid.

Germany will take heart from their performance in the first leg on Friday, given Spain are the reigning world champions and reigning Nations League champions. They were in fact the dominant team, but then the failure to convert that into an advantageous scoreline may create some anxiety ahead of today's game.

Spain were able to lean on the heroics of goalkeeper Cata Coll but they'll be without the best player in the world, Aitana Bonmati, who's undergoing surgery on a broken leg.

FourFourTwo has all the information on Spain vs Germany live streams and TV channels so you can watch the Women's Nations League final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs Germany for FREE on FIFA+

FIFA is hosting a free live stream for the Women's Nations League final on its own streaming platform, FIFA+, so you can watch Spain vs Germany for free!

Coverage is free and no sign-in is required, just hit play on the live stream page.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so it only works in certain countries, namely those without a dedicated broadcaster. Fans in the UK and many other locations across Europe, Asia, and Africa will be able to tune in.

Fans in the US, Spain, and Germany will be geo-blocked.

Watch Spain vs Germany from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the Women's Nations League final. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

How to watch Spain vs Germany in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the Women's Nations League final on CBS Sports Network and Fubo TV. The FIFA+ live stream will be geo-blocked in the States.

How to watch the Women's Nations League final in Spain

Coverage of the Women's Nations League final in Spain comes from national broadcaster RTVE, on the main La 1 TV channel and the RTVE Play streaming platform. Coverage is free.

How to watch the Women's Nations League final in Germany

Coverage of the Women's Nations League final in Germany comes from national broadcaster ARD on the Das Erste TV channel and the ARD streaming platform. Coverage is free.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spain 2-0 Germany

Although the first leg was tight, we think home advantage will allow Spain to stretch their wings and take command of the final, with goals in either half.