England squad for November Euro 2024 qualifiers announced: Gareth Southgate makes just two changes as final team starts to take shape

The England squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia has been announced, and there has been just two changes from the last round of internationals in October.

Gareth Southgate has decided to name 25 players in his latest England squad, having previously named 26. With squad sizes at Euro 2024 set to be reduced to just 23 players, the England manager will still have some difficult decisions to make between now and June.

With that in mind, Southgate has decided against replacing the injured John Stones in the squad, leaving the team with eight defenders. The only player included in the October squad missing out this time around is Eddie Nketiah, who has been replaced by Callum Wilson.

The Three Lions take on Malta at Wembley on Friday 17 November, before travelling North Macedonia on the following Monday for their final Euro 2024 qualifying game.

Callum Wilson is the only player added to the squad from October's fixtures (Image credit: Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images)

The England squad have already booked their place at Euro 2024 next summer, after beating Italy 3-1 in October. They've also guaranteed their qualification in first place from Group D, with Ukraine unable to catch them due to their head-to-head record.

A number of high-profile names have missed out from the squad, most notably Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Nick Pope. Cole Palmer had also been pushing for a place following some strong performances for Chelsea, while James Ward-Prowse will also feel unlucky not to be selected.

Despite hobbling off on Monday, James Maddison retains his place in the side for the November fixtures.

Maddison has kept his place despite injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

England squad for November Euro 2024 qualifiers games in full

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

GK: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

DF: Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

DF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

DF: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

DF: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

DF: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

MF: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

MF: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

MF: Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq)

MF: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

MF: James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

FW: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FW: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

FW: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

FW: Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

