England trio at risk of missing Nations League games against Greece and Finland

By
published

England could be without some key players for the next round of internationals

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: England players line up for a team group photograph during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between England and Finland at on September 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
England line up at Wembley ahead of facing Finland (Image credit: Getty Images)

England face Greece and Finland in the Nations League in the coming week as Lee Carsley looks to build on a strong start to life as caretaker manager, but he could be without some key players.

Carsley announced his England squad for the Nations League fixtures last Thursday, revealing the 25 players in line to play at Wembley and in Helsinki. Three players might have to withdraw, though, after picking up injuries for their club sides at the weekend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 