England vs Czech Republic: Sterling hands England first-half lead at Wembley
Raheem Sterling's header puts the Three Lions in front in England's Group D clash with the Czech Republic
Raheem Sterling's header has handed England a first half lead against the Czech Republic at Wembley.
England fans will be thrilled to see Jack Grealish played a key role in the build-up too, with the Aston Villa captain chosen to start for the first time at Euro 2020. Grealish played a delightful cross to the back post for Sterling in the 12th minute, following some excellent work from Bukayo Saka down the right flank.
The assist king 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀... and #ENG lead! 👑⚡️ Incisive run from @BukayoSaka87🍽 @JackGrealish puts it on a plate😎 @Sterling7 does the rest#CZEENG | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/rqIApvGwAEJune 22, 2021
Sterling's second goal of the competition came 10 minutes after the Man City forward struck the post. A pinpoint Luke Shaw pass sent Sterling through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Sterling's lobbed shot beat the 'keeper, but was denied by the right post.
His goal shortly after means England go top of Group D, with seven points. The Czechs sit just behind the Three Lions, with four points, as things stand.
