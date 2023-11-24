Why will Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag not be in the dugout against Everton?

By Tom Hancock
published

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have to watch his team take on Everton from the stands on Sunday

Erik ten Hag of Manchester United watches from the touchline during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford on November 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will not be allowed in the dugout for his side's Premier League trip to Everton this Sunday.

The Dutchman has already picked up three yellow cards this season, meaning he will have to observe the action at Goodison Park from the stands.

Ten Hag's one-match touchline ban comes after the Premier League reduced the threshold for a suspension from four bookings to three – a change which has already impacted Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Fulham's Marco Silva this term.

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (R) reacts as he receives a yellow card during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 11, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ten Hag receives his costly caution (Image credit: Getty Images)

After collecting his third caution in Manchester United's 1-0 home win over Luton before the international break, Ten Hag insisted the team would be in safe hands against Everton. He said:

"To a certain point, of course, you have to accept decisions and I should do as well.

"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over. Of course, to a certain point, I can be involved, but I can say my coaching staff is very competent."

With Ten Hag not allowed pitchside, one would expect to see assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren giving orders from the technical area.

United head to Everton looking to make it four away league victories in a row – having triumphed against Fulham, Sheffield United and Burnley.

As for the hosts, it is their first game since being hit with a 10-point deduction last Friday for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) – a punishment which saw them drop to the bottom of the table.

More Manchester United stories

BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL DEALS 2023 LIVE The best soccer saving as we find them

QUIZ! Can you name every club in the top seven tiers of English football?

IN THE MAG Harry Kane exclusive interview! Chris Waddle! Jude Bellingham! PLUS Gretna's rise and fall! San Marino's England goal and MORE

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1