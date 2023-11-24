Why will Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag not be in the dugout against Everton?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will not be allowed in the dugout for his side's Premier League trip to Everton this Sunday.

The Dutchman has already picked up three yellow cards this season, meaning he will have to observe the action at Goodison Park from the stands.

Ten Hag's one-match touchline ban comes after the Premier League reduced the threshold for a suspension from four bookings to three – a change which has already impacted Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Fulham's Marco Silva this term.

Ten Hag receives his costly caution (Image credit: Getty Images)

After collecting his third caution in Manchester United's 1-0 home win over Luton before the international break, Ten Hag insisted the team would be in safe hands against Everton. He said:

"To a certain point, of course, you have to accept decisions and I should do as well.

"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over. Of course, to a certain point, I can be involved, but I can say my coaching staff is very competent."

With Ten Hag not allowed pitchside, one would expect to see assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren giving orders from the technical area.

United head to Everton looking to make it four away league victories in a row – having triumphed against Fulham, Sheffield United and Burnley.

As for the hosts, it is their first game since being hit with a 10-point deduction last Friday for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) – a punishment which saw them drop to the bottom of the table.

