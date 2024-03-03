Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future assessed by Gary Neville and Roy Keane

Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United is under severe scrutiny following Sunday's derby defeat against Manchester City – and club legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane have given their take on the Dutchman's future.

United went ahead at the Etihad after just eight minutes on Sunday via a stunning strike from Marcus Rashford, but City hit back in the second half with two goals from Phil Foden and another from Erling Haaland to inflict an 11th Premier League defeat upon the Red Devils this season.

Out of the Champions League in the group stages and now 11 points off fourth place in the Premier League, United may have to look at the FA Cup to salvage something positive from this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, both Neville and Keane admitted they were unsure whether Ten Hag would remain at the club beyond the summer.

"Last season I think was really good in the sense of winning a trophy, getting into the Champions League, getting to an FA Cup final, there were a lot of good things about last season in terms of setting a foundation for Erik ten Hag," Neville said.

"I would have expected this season, not to win the league – no one expected Manchester United to win the league – but they didn’t expect them to be in sixth, so far off.

"So I think that’s the problem, they've lost 11 games in the league, their performances are inconsistent so is it because that's what happens in the second season? He just needs a third to get it right?

"Or actually is this just what they are and this is what he is? That's the challenge Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will have, where are we at in this journey? Are we going in the right direction?"

Ratcliffe has recently taken charge of football operations at United and there are strong rumours that a new coach will be appointed at the end of the season.

"The summer is huge for him," Keane said of Ten Hag. "Just for example if they miss out on the Champions League and don't win a trophy, or get to the FA Cup final or whatever. Then you look back and think, where are we going?

"That's why the next few months, if he can win the FA Cup, get fifth, get into the Champions League then it looks different. But the next few months are huge for him."

Asked if United are moving in the right direction, Keane said: "I'm not sure at the moment. Huge question marks. Every week you see United you just don't know what you're going to get.

"11 defeats is nowhere near good enough. I always say, give the manager the benefit of the doubt. Come the summer you can reflect and see where United are at, but that's why the next few months are huge for him."

