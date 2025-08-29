Manchester City preparing record bid for Vinicius Jr, amid Brazilian's major transfer decision: report

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid CF at Carlos Tartiere on August 24, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a staggering €150 million offer for Vinicius Jr in order to help them complete their 'dream attacking line-up.'

The Brazilian is in somewhat of a contract stand-off right now, leaving the door to an exit slightly ajar, with Manchester City ready to pounce should a deal not be reached.

Currently, Vinicius Jr. has a €1 billion release clause in his contract.

Manchester City prepare record bid for Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr was tipped to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or but was beaten by current Manchester City player Rodri.

He is currently ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – but having decided to not sign a new contract in Valdebebas, he has suddenly become available before Deadline Day.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are now reporting that Manchester City are hoping to launch a mega bid for Vinicius Jr in the 2026 summer transfer window.

The fee will be in the region of €150 million as they try and take advantage of his contract situation, represent inga record deal in English football.

Real Madrid have ruled out the possibility of him leaving on a free, and are refusing to cave to external pressure of his agents asking for salary and sporting improvements.

FourFourTwo understands, however, that Florentino Perez hopes to extend his contract, however, he will only do so within the club's limits.

From a Manchester City perspective they are restraining from major attacking upgrades until next summer, as they try and save funds for a move for Vinicius.

Pep Guardiola believe's would fit ideally into his system, and by holding off a year they hope they can offer a higher salary and an impressive sporting project.

In FourFourTwo's view this would be an incredibly exciting signing.

Guardiola's plan for Man City appears to be looking to wide players for their creativity, with Rayan Cherki, Savinho and Jeremy Doku all joining in recent years, and the departure of Kevin De Bruyne meaning he needs to look elsewhere in his team for goals and assists.

Buying Vinicius Jr. would see them get the best of the best, and really aid in the next evolution of Guardiola's side.