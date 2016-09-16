Eto'o defends Xavi following Cristiano Ronaldo jibe

Samuel Eto'o has unsurprisingly taken Xavi's side in the war of words between his former Barcelona team-mate and Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Xavi recently stated that even though he feels Ronaldo is an "extraordinary" player, the Portugal international is nowhere near the level of Lionel Messi as the Barcelona forward is superior to all his rivals.

The ex-Spain international's comments prompted an angry response from Ronaldo, who was quick to point out he had won the Ballon d'Or three times, whereas Xavi has never lifted the prestigious individual award, before adding the midfielder was merely looking to make headlines at his expense.

Eto'o was not impressed by Ronaldo's jibe, though, and believes Xavi would have won the Ballon d'Or several times had the award been "fair".

"Had the Ballon d'Or been a fair award, Xavi would have won it five or six times," Eto'o told El Larguero.

"Xavi deserves all the respect in the world."