Euro 2024: Why potential Switzerland clash may not be good news for England

Euro 2024 threw up another surprise on Saturday and that may not be good for England - that's if the Three Lions even make it past Slovakia in the round of 16

Switzerland celebrate their second goal against Italy in the teams' Euro 2024 round of 16 tie in June 2024.
Euro 2024 seems unlikely to follow the pattern of Euro 2020. When Italy and England met in the last European Championship, it was that rarest of things: the two best teams in the tournament to that point actually both made it to the final to go head-to-head. This year, that already looks impossible.

That especially came home to us when compiling our power rankings of the remaining teams in the last 16 of the tournament. Spain and Germany were the obvious top two, but the field beyond that was very much of a muchness – and those two leading candidates were drawn such that they could face one another as early as the quarter-finals.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.