Euro 2024: England can take belief from the unbelievable after epic Slovakia turnaround

England looked well and truly and deservedly done and dusted against Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024...and then...

Was that it for England? Were those couple of minutes either side of the end of the regulation 90 the moment the Three Lions finally, finally arrived at Euro 2024?

We’re honestly not sure we understand football anymore after watching that. England were absolutely rancid again for 95 minutes, failing even to muster a shot on target, and were deservedly heading out of Euro 2024.

