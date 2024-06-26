Euro 2024: England could face punishment for fan actions

England may have topped Group C at Euro 2024, but there is plenty of discontent among fans after Tuesday night’s drab goalless draw against Slovenia.

The Three Lions have scored just two goals in three games at the tournament so far, with many vocal critics blaming Gareth Southgate for a lack of tactical imagination. And the slow-paced, cautious football on display in Cologne was clearly too much for some supporters.

Southgate went over to the fans after the full-time whistle to applaud, despite a chorus of boos from unhappy onlookers. Some went even further than vocal criticism, and their actions may have landed England in trouble.

Why England could face Uefa punishment

A minority of fans chose to throw plastic cups towards Southgate, the result of which could be a fine from Uefa. Albania, Serbia and Croatia have already been punished for similar actions at Euro 2024.

There have also been suggestions of an alcohol ban in the stadiums during matches after Italy vs Croatia was marred by plastic cups being thrown onto the pitch. Such a ban seems more likely in the wake of England’s draw with Slovenia.

"I get it that they are not happy with me, that is the reality, I am not going to back away from that. I need them behind the team," said Southgate. "I have to deal with what I am dealing with. I was not going to back away from going over to thank people for coming and giving the support that they did, but I know that this is causing an issue for the group.

"I can deal with that but I need them to support the players. The more the fans are like they were in the second half, behind the team it is a massive lift for them, because we are operating in a very, very unusual environment."

