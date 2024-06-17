Euro 2024: France stars Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe suffer freak injuries vs Austria

France duo Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe were both left bloodied and bruised after suffering freak injuries in their side's hard-fought 1-0 win over Austria in their Euro 2024 Group D opener.

Griezmann suffered a gash to his head after colliding with the advertising hoardings shortly after the break, while Mbappe crashed his nose into Kevin Danso's shoulder attempting to head a ball in the closing stages.

Griezmann entered Euro 2024 enjoying something of a career renaissance after enjoying his best goalscoring season for six years as he looks to play a key role for Les Bleus.

But he suffered his injury just after half-time following his sickening collision with the advertising hoardings.

The 33-year-old was part of Didier Dechamps’ starting XI, as he won his 130th international cap and saw plenty of first-half action as the French went in 1-0 up, thanks to a Max Wober own goal after the Leeds United men headed an Mbappe cross into his own net.

Wober would also be involved in the game's first worrying incident just after the break, when he competed with Griezmann for a ball on the touchline, with the Atletico Madrid man being pushed into the advertising boards at speed.

Griezmann hit them head first, with the forward emerging with a bloodied head after suffering a gash. After initial treatment on the pitch and then on the sideline, the Frenchman was able to continue with a large bandage on his head.

Antoine Griezmann also suffered an injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bandage fell off almost immediately however and after trying to put it back on, he would discard it and continue, as he was thankfully fit to play.

The incident was one of several flashpoints for Wober, who was booked early in the game, before scoring his 38th-minute own goal and then being subbed off before the hour mark.

Mbappe was unable to continue after he suffered what appeared to be a broken nose with three minutes remaining, as he needed lengthy treatment on the pitch before making his way to the sideline.

The confusion then reigned on the touchline, as France wanted to make a substitution while Austria were making a chance of their own, with Mbappe coming back onto the pitch before he had permission and sitting down to force the issue.

He was then booked and the substitution eventually happened. France would then eventually hold on to register what was a tense opening win. But question marks remain over Mbappe who could be a doubt for France's next game on Friday vs Netherlands.

