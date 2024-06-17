Euro 2024: France stars Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe suffer freak injuries vs Austria

By
published

The Frence forwards were left battered and bloodied during the 1-0 win over Austria

Austria's goalkeeper #13 Patrick Pentz speaks to France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe as he lies on the football pitch after being injured during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 17, 2024.
Mbappe and Griezmann both suffered freak blood injuries vs Austria (Image credit: Future)

France duo Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe were both left bloodied and bruised after suffering freak injuries in their side's hard-fought 1-0 win over Austria in their Euro 2024 Group D opener. 

Griezmann suffered a gash to his head after colliding with the advertising hoardings shortly after the break, while Mbappe crashed his nose into Kevin Danso's shoulder attempting to head a ball in the closing stages. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.