Euro 2024: How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros?

Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrating another Portugal goal, is playing again at Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in his sixth European Championship at Euro 2024, as the 39-year-old shows no sign of slowing down.

The Al-Nassr star has won almost all the individual and team honours on offer during his illustrious career and will be desperate to prove he still has what it takes to contribute at the top level, 18 months after moving to Saudi Arabia.

But what do his European Championship achievements with Portugal look like? FourFourTwo stacks them up...

When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his Euros debut?

Ronaldo was part of the Portugal team that lost to Greece in the Euro 2004 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo's first European Championship match came at Euro 2004, when the 19-year-old Manchester United man turned out for Portugal on home soil. He would score in his first tournament appearance, as the hosts lost 2-1 to Greece, and also netted in the semi-final win over the Netherlands before Portugal were shocked 1-0 by Greece again in the final.

The winger would be named in the Euro 2004 team of the tournament, ending with a contribution of two goals and two assists for the beaten finalists.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever won the Euros?

Ronaldo in action for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo quickly established himself as Portugal's main man, netting once and laying on three assists as the Portuguese lost to Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008. Four years later he had the captain's armband and netted three goals in a run to the semi-finals, where the all-conquering Spain side beat them on penalties.

Finally, Portugal were able to get their hands on silverware when they won Euro 2016.

Ronaldo scored three goals during the tournament but was forced off with an injury just 25 minutes into the final against France. With Ronaldo, now at Real Madrid, cheering from the sidelines, his team-mates were able to seal a 1-0 win in extra time.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever won the Euros Golden Boot?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates yet another Portugal goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Ronaldo ticked off this achievement at Euro 2020. Although the defending champions only made it to the last 16, where they were beaten by Belgium, Ronaldo netted five times in the group stage to land the honour.

Ronaldo was tied on five goals with the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, but took home the award courtesy of having an assist to his name as well.

How many European Championship goals has Ronaldo scored?

No-one has scored more Euros goals than Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo sits alone at the top of the all-time European Championship goalscoring charts with 14 goals in his 26 matches across six tournaments.

Second on the list is France's Michel Platini, who netted a remarkable nine goals in one tournament, as he inspired France to the Euro 84 title.

The active players nearest to Ronaldo's Euros tally are Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann, who both have seven goals, alongside England's Alan Shearer.

