Euro 2024: How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros?

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in his sixth European Championship at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrating another Portugal goal, is playing again at Euro 2024.
Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrating another Portugal goal, is playing again at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in his sixth European Championship at Euro 2024, as the 39-year-old shows no sign of slowing down. 

The Al-Nassr star has won almost all the individual and team honours on offer during his illustrious career and will be desperate to prove he still has what it takes to contribute at the top level, 18 months after moving to Saudi Arabia

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.