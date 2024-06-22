Euro 2024: England star at risk of missing remainder of tournament
England flattered to deceive against Denmark on Thursday, putting on a drab performance in an underwhelming 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.
Changes are expected by manager Gareth Southgate for England's crucial final group match against Slovenia on Tuesday night, but he will have to select his starting XI without one key individual.
Indeed, Luke Shaw failed to train with the main England squad in preparation for that crucial match against Slovenia, with the Manchester United man still deemed not fit enough to even participate in full training.
This could come as a blow to England's chances for the rest of the tournament, with Sky Sports suggesting that Shaw could even fly home from Euro 2024 before the final on July 14 - regardless of whether or not England manage to progress that far.
With no recognised left-back in the team, Kieran Trippier has been utilised as a make-shift left-back in England's opening two games of Euro 2024, against Serbia and Denmark.
Plenty of fans, however, have been left unimpressed with the right-back operating on the left side, with Shaw's proposed return met with great expectation for the side's chances.
A failure to make a full recovery will be a blow for Gareth Southgate and his side, who are coming under increasing pressure for their performances despite an unbeaten start to the tournament.
Trippier will likely start at left-back again on Tuesday, considering Shaw's absence.
