Drop Harry Kane and England will improve at Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate told by former Three Lions star

Harry Kane should be dropped for England's final Euro 2024 group-stage clash with Slovenia, one former Three Lions player has told manager Gareth Southgate.

England drew 1-1 with Denmark on Thursday with plenty of players coming under fire for their performances. Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham were all largely ineffective, though the result still left Southgate's side top of Group C.

Ahead of Tuesday's clash with Slovenia, the England boss will be left with much to ponder, given he admitted himself it has been difficult to find a like-for-like replacement for Kalvin Phillips in midfield.

WATCH | Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

Kane struggled for fitness towards the back end of the season, featuring sparsely for Bayern Munich after complaints over an issue with his back. Ollie Watkins was brought on to replace the 30-year-old against Denmark and one former England man believes that pattern could soon emerge again on Tuesday.

"I honestly believe Watkins will start the next game," began Wes Brown, speaking via Saturday's new episode of Euro Thrash. "I know Harry Kane is the captain, and when we get through I think he gets back into the team, but I think it's good to give the team something else with a player that can run in behind.

"Unfortunately, Harry came short too many times. When we have such great ability in that midfield, he doesn't necessarily have to."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Harry Kane speaks to Gareth Southgate during England's 1-1 draw against Denmark at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, Harry came short too many times. When we have such great ability in that midfield, he doesn't necessarily have to."

Kane's role has often been a bone of contention for most England fans, with the former Tottenham Hotspur man regularly dropping deep into midfield to pick up the ball, leaving the Three Lions somewhat short in attack when pushing on in games.

Ivan Toney was also included in England's 26-man squad for the tournament and it remains to be seen whether Southgate continues to stick with the same plan as he did against the Danes or change up his tactical approach against Matjaz Kek's side.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.

Euro 2024 injuries: Every player missing the tournament