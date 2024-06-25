WATCH: The star of Euro 2024 takes centre stage in Netherlands vs Austria AGAIN

The seventh own goal of Euro 2024 went flying in just six minutes into the Austria’s Group D clash with the Netherlands as Donyell Malen played the ball into his own net.

The Netherlands had already earned themselves a place in the Euro 2024 round of 16 after beating Poland in their opening game before sharing a goalless draw with France last time out.

But with Poland already unable to finish Group D anywhere but last place, the exact order of the other three places in the group were still up for grabs on Tuesday teatime – and it was Ralf Rangnick’s Austria who put themselves top in the as-it-stands table early on.

Euro 2024: Previous Winners

Euro 2024 own goal trend goes on

Own goals have been a real trend at this tournament already, with Antonio Rudiger setting the tone in the very first game by inadvertently turning past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to give Scotland the scantest of consolation in a 5-1 defeat.

Since then we have seen further own goals in Group B from Albania's Klaus Gjasula - who are least made up for it with a goal at the right end to draw them back level against Croatia - and Italy's Riccardo Calafiori, against Spain.

Max Wober's own goal was costly for Austria as they lost their opening game to France; while in Group F, Turkey's Samat Akaydin had an absolute howler against Portugal with a pinpoint backpass to exactly where his keeper wasn't.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A nightmare start for Netherlands! 😬It's an own goal by Donyell Malen to give Austria the lead.#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #NEDAUT pic.twitter.com/ThBplMPpRqJune 25, 2024

Malen's fell more into the 'unlucky' category, sliding in to try and cut out an Alexander Prass cross from the left only to see it fly past Bart Verbruggen.

The current record for most own goals at a European Championships is currently 11, which was set just three years ago at Euro 2020.

Remarkably, Malen's embarrassing moment was just the 27th in the entire history of the competition.

Just two players were unfortunate enough to score own goals before the turn of the millennium: Czechoslovakia's Anton Ondrus against the Dutch in 1986, and Bulgaria's Lyuboslav Penev against France at Euro 96.

Malen after scoring the own goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .