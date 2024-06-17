Euro 2024: 'Phil Foden may need to adapt as Jude Bellingham has to remain as a No.10', according to Euros legend

Despite getting off to a winning start at Euro 2024 courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s first-half header against Serbia, question marks have been raised about Gareth Southgate’s team selection and in particular the role of Phil Foden.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most crucial figures in the Manchester City team and was in staggering form last season as he scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

Excelling in a central role and on the right for City, Foden was asked to play on the left of a front three for England and struggled to influence the game. This led to some suggesting that he should be moved into a more central position where he could dictate play.

However, former England Under-21 manager Stuart Pearce believes that the number 10 role should continue to be filled by Jude Bellingham after yet another outstanding display for his country.

Pearce, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Euro 2024 betting, said: “Jude Bellingham has to remain in number 10 over Phil Foden despite the latter’s disappointing Serbia performance.

“The argument for Bellingham over Foden comes from scoring goals in that central position, not that Foden doesn’t, but Bellingham is also more adept at dropping deeper over the course of a game if he needs to knot things together.

Pearce is a Euros legend (Image credit: PA)

“Foden prefers to play higher up the pitch and also stay higher up the pitch, whereas Bellingham has a physical presence which helps arriving in the box to join Harry Kane.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If Bellingham was put on the left-hand side and Foden was the number 10, a lot of people would raise eyebrows and say that it doesn't look a good fit, but it is a brilliant problem to have for Gareth Southgate.”

Pearce also believes that Southgate may attempt to change the system as the tournament progresses in order to get the best out of both Bellingham and Foden.

Gareth Southgate has decisions to make about his midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Foden has played centrally a lot this season but he is more used to playing out wide. We’ve got two outstanding young talents in European football that any nation going to the Euros would be absolutely delighted to have in their squad,” he added.

“So you're just going to have to work out a system that fits them, sometimes when you go to a tournament as I found out, things just fit into place. Maybe it will be two number 10s.”

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.