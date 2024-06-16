Euro 2024: 'Top centre-half' Marc Guehi earns rave reviews after England tournament debut

Marc Guehi played alongside John Stones at the heart of the England defence and drew admiration from two experienced former Three Lions defenders

England defender Marc Guehi applauds the fans after victory over Serbia at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Guehi took his share of the plaudits for helping England to keep a clean sheet and claim the full three points as they kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Serbia.

England were able to resist Serbia's efforts to find an equaliser in response to Jude Bellingham's early headed goal, which was provided by Arsenal winger Bukaya Saka, with Harry Kane later having a header of his own tipped onto the crossbar.

