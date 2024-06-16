Euro 2024: 'Top centre-half' Marc Guehi earns rave reviews after England tournament debut

Marc Guehi took his share of the plaudits for helping England to keep a clean sheet and claim the full three points as they kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Serbia.

England were able to resist Serbia's efforts to find an equaliser in response to Jude Bellingham's early headed goal, which was provided by Arsenal winger Bukaya Saka, with Harry Kane later having a header of his own tipped onto the crossbar.

Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi earned praise for his composed performance at the back in his first ever outing at a major tournament, with England holding Serbia back from creating any serious clear-cut chances despite their dominating the game for long spells either side of the break.

Rio Ferdinand explains why Marc Guehi has a big part to play for England

BBC pundits Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand were particularly effusive about the part 23-year-old Guehi played after being selected over more established options, with Richards saying: "He's a joy to watch. I mention him being very calm...obviously going to the Euros it must be daunting at times, but he didn't show it in his game at all.

"He's a top centre-half, but the thing I liked about him was he just did the basics very well. He didn't try to do anything out of the ordinary. As a centre-half you want to be solid, whether it was getting tight, whether it was playing out, whether it was anticipation...he was always on the front foot, ready."

Ferdinand added: "Cool, calm, collected...he doesn't want to be the superstar. He's a very humble young man who's just happy to be there, but he's 23 years old and he's captain of Crystal Palace already - a Premier League team - so he doesn't look like he's going to be fazed.

"That composure...I don't like emotional defenders and he's not one of those, which is good."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More England stories

'Jordan Pickford is one of Europe's best, better than Donnarumma. I question why he’s not playing for a team higher up Premier League' – David James gives verdict on England Euro 2024 goalkeeper

Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham's strange England goal celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold explained

Chelsea beat Manchester United to Crystal Palace and England star, with personal terms agreed: report