Euro 2024: Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou fires warning to England in call for 'freedom'

Working as a Euro 2024 pundit with ITV, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has had some words of advice for Gareth Southgate and his England team as the Three Lions prepare for their final Euro 2024 group game on Tuesday.

Thursday’s uninspiring 1-1 draw with Denmark means that while England remain top of Group C, they may need to avoid defeat against Slovenia on Tuesday to guarantee a spot in the knockout phase.

The post-match discourse following the draw with the Danes has focused on what England must do to avoid another flat display, with questions asked over the roles that the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden are being asked to perform.

VIDEO: Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

The Group C permutations mean that England’s four points may already be enough, as would have been the case in their two previous tournaments, but Postecoglou believes Southgate's side cannot afford to rely on precedent.

“I think experience does count in this scenario,” the Spurs boss said on ITV.

“Jordan [Pickford] referenced the last two tournaments quite a lot and I’m sure that’s the talk inside the camp, 'we’ve had four points before'.

“I think the key is that you’ve still got to stay in the present. Just because you had four points in the past and things worked out okay, you still didn’t win, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen this time. I think they realise that there needs to be some impetus to their tournament now. The next game gives them that opportunity to do that.”

Pushed on what this ‘impetus’ needs to be, Postecoglou served up some further advice for Southgate and his players.

“[They need] some momentum in terms of form, in terms of players maybe playing with a little more freedom and a little more confidence,” he added. “I think if you don’t get that at some point in the tournament then it will get away from you.

“If you put in a poor performance in a knockout game, there's no second chance. There’s no chance to readdress that. I think the players will be looking forward to it, I think Gareth will be looking forward to it as well.”

England take on Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday at the same time as Denmark play Serbia. A draw for England guarantees progression to the next round, while a win will see them top the group.

