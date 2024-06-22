Euro 2024: Eni Aluko reveals England star she thinks will be dropped vs Slovenia

Euro 2024 pundit and former Lionesses star Eni Aluko has revealed which player she believes Gareth Southgate will oust from his England side for the Three Lions' final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Despite currently sitting top of Group C on four points, the Three Lions were largely unimpressive during their 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday, with Harry Kane's opener cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand's long-range strike.

With all eyes now firmly fixed on Tuesday's final group-stage clash, Aluko has offered a view as to who she feels Southgate may choose to do without, with plenty of players including the likes of Cole Palmer, Ivan Toney and Adam Wharton all yet to feature.

"I think whatever happens, the change will be Trent Alexander-Arnold," Aluko told ITV Sport on Saturday. "I can't see him playing in midfield again, the experiment, that's the word [Gareth] Southgate has used, I can't see it happening again.

"What does that mean, does Trent play or does he move out wide in a 3-4-3 and play as a right wing-back? Let's see how that looks and how that works."

Southgate himself has admitted England are strapped without a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who featured so heavily during his side's run to the Euro 2020 final. But following his move from Leeds United to Manchester City, Phillips' form has dwindled tremendously.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been playing in midfield for England at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Edith Geuppert - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

"We know it is an experiment - we don't have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips - but we are trying some different things," the 53-year-old told ITV Sport after England's 1-1 draw with Denmark. "At the moment, we are not flowing as we would like, that's for sure."

Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher have both since been tried and tested as substitutes in Germany, but most fans would agree something has to change and fast for England at Euro 2024. A win against Slovenia could provide a vital boost and time will only tell just how Southgate chooses to line up next week.

