Euro 2024 TV coverage: Full set of BBC and ITV games revealed

The Euro 2024 TV coverage allocations between BBC and ITV for the group stage have been revealed.

The two broadcasters take an equal share of games at the European Championship and World Cup, with both showing the final. In 2021, the Euros final was watched by 25 million viewers on the BBC and 5.9m on ITV.

ITV will, however, have the honour of showing the opening fixture of the tournament in Germany, as Scotland take on the hosts in just their second Euros this century.

Scotland open the Euros on ITV (Image credit: Getty Images)

England's first two group games, meanwhile, will be on the Beeb, as the finalists of the last tournament play Serbia and Denmark, before their final group stage game pits them against Slovenia on ITV.

Scotland's other Group A matches, meanwhile – against Switzerland and Hungary – will both be shown on the BBC. Should Wales qualify for Euro 2024, they will be in Group D with Austria, France and Netherlands; the ITV would show the game against the former, while clashes against Les Bleus and the Oranje would be on the BBC.

Decisions on who will broadcast the knockout stages are not yet made, amid fears of a curse with ITV showing England. ITV have their first pick of the last-16, the BBC have the first pick of the quarter-finals and then ITV get to choose which semi-final they want to show.

England's first two games are on the BBC (Image credit: Getty Images)

"With the UEFA European Championship, the Paris Olympics and Wimbledon all on the BBC next year, our summer of sport promises to be very memorable," said Philip Bernie, head of content at BBC Sport.

In terms of other tantalising games during the tournament's group stage, France vs Netherlands will be on the BBC, while Spain's clash against Italy will be on ITV.

The full list of fixtures and their corresponding UK broadcast channels can be found here.

