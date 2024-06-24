Euro 2024: UEFA deploy extra security as Portugal prepare to face Georgia amid Cristiano Ronaldo fears

UEFA have ensured they will deploy additional security ahead of Portugal's clash with Georgia on Wednesday at Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attention in Dortmund, with the Al-Nassr star mobbed multiple times by spectators who attempted to grab his attention with the game still ongoing. Growing frustrated by the stop-start nature of the game, supporters and pundits raised concerns over the amount of fans who did enter the field.

However, with Selecao set to face Georgia in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday, UEFA has confirmed additional staff and security measures have now been deployed to ensure the same thing does not happen again later this week in Germany.

"Safety and security in the stadium, on the pitch and at team facilities are the ultimate priority for UEFA, DFB (German Football Association) and Euro 2024," UEFA said in a statement made on Monday.

"To this end, additional safety measures will be deployed in the stadiums to further meet the requirements of the tournament, and to prevent such incidents. For reasons of security, we cannot comment further on specific measures.

"Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass."

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez also expressed his discontent over the situation, with more than six separate supporters attempting to grab their moment with Ronaldo during the 3-0 win for his side at the Signal Iduna Park.

"It's a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good," he told reporters. "I think we all love a fan that recognises that big star and the big icons ... but you can understand that there is a very, very difficult moment if those intentions are wrong."

Cristiano Ronaldo stops and poses for a picture with a young fan during Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

