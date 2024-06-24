Euro 2024: UEFA deploy extra security as Portugal prepare to face Georgia amid Cristiano Ronaldo fears

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped on multiple occasions during Portugal's victory over Turkey at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA have ensured they will deploy additional security ahead of Portugal's clash with Georgia on Wednesday at Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of attention in Dortmund, with the Al-Nassr star mobbed multiple times by spectators who attempted to grab his attention with the game still ongoing. Growing frustrated by the stop-start nature of the game, supporters and pundits raised concerns over the amount of fans who did enter the field.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.