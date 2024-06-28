Euro 2024: When will Phil Foden return for England?

Is Phil Foden going to play for England against Slovakia on Sunday at Euro 2024?

England star Phil Foden recently travelled back to the UK from Germany as his partner successfully gave birth to the pair’s third child.

Foden, 24, was present as his long-term partner Rebecca Cooke delivered a boy to join their now family of five. The Manchester City midfielder started every one of the Three Lions group-stage matches against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

