Euro 2024: When will Phil Foden return for England?

England star Phil Foden recently travelled back to the UK from Germany as his partner successfully gave birth to the pair’s third child.

Foden, 24, was present as his long-term partner Rebecca Cooke delivered a boy to join their now family of five. The Manchester City midfielder started every one of the Three Lions group-stage matches against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

Set to take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, Foden will hope to be involved again but has bared the brunt of some criticism so far in Germany given the poor performances seen by Gareth Southgate’s side.

When will Phil Foden be back for England?

Gareth Southgate has been without Foden in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports from Mail Sport , Foden headed back to Germany from England on Thursday night and is expected to report to head coach Southgate later today. There are currently no concerns regarding his inclusion ahead of the Slovakia game this weekend.

The Football Association had said that the midfielder was given permission to leave England’s camp in Blankenhain to attend a “pressing family matter” on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old is included from the start on Sunday.

Who else could replace Foden against Slovakia?

There are plenty of alternatives to Foden (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southgate is not short of attacking options in his squad and could choose to rest Foden given his non-inclusion within the camp this week. Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen have all played their part so far at Euro 2024 and the England boss could now call upon any one of the trio to start in the Three Lions Round of 16 clash.

"I think the changes we made had a positive effect on the game tonight," Southgate said after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia in midweek.. "We weren't able to find the right pass, the final finish. But we are improving. "I don't think we were suddenly going to be free and liberated and stick four or five goals in. Football doesn't work that way. I saw progress. The goals will come."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

David James has named a surprise team as dark horses for Euro 2024 – they’re led by a former Manchester United manager

Euro 2024: The reaction in France after group stage disappointment

Euro 2024: France left key player behind at stadium after 1-1 draw with Poland