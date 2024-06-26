Euro 2024: France left key player behind at stadium after 1-1 draw with Poland

France reportedly left one of their players behind at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund following their 1-1 draw with Poland on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe's second half penalty was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski's own spot kick towards the end of the game, meaning France failed to top their Euro 2024 group.

It hasn't been exactly plain sailing for Les Bleus this tournament, either - that draw means they've been placed on the same side of the draw as Germany, Spain and Portugal for the knockout stages, while Kylian Mbappe is having to play with a mask after fracturing his nose against Austria.

VIDEO: Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At EURO 2024 (So Far)

And, according to L'Equipe, France left William Saliba at the stadium after their final Group D match, with the Arsenal defender having to await clearance from the anti-doping test he did directly after the game.

While the France squad left Borussia Dortmund's home stadium at 9pm, the report suggests Saliba remained for another 90 minutes before eventually leaving at 10:30pm, accompanied by members of the team's staff.

To compound Saliba's woe, Didier Deschamps has permitted his squad to spend some time with their families ahead of the knockout stages at their Bad Lippspringe camp, located just over 100km from Dortmund. Saliba, as a result, will get less time with his loved ones.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saliba was left at the stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The family break will really do some good," Deschamps said. "Spending time with them during this competition is important. And then we will move on to the round of 16. It will be good for morale."

France will play the team that finishes in second place in Group E, which could be any side from Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, who all play on Wednesday night.

Deschamps will let his squad spend time with their families (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Euro 2024 stories