Euro 2024: The reaction in France after group stage disappointment

By
published

France, like England, struggled to get going in the group stage at Euro 2024

France Euro 2024 squad Didier Deschamps, Head coach of France looks on prior to during the international friendly match between France and Germany at Groupama Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)
Didier Deschamps' France have been below par at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While England’s fans and media wallow in self-pity after another turgid affair at Euro 2024, things are not much better for France, another of the pre-tournament favourites who have flattered to deceive in Germany.

Before England’s sleep-inducing goalless draw with Slovenia, Didier Deschamps and his players stuttered to a 1-1 draw against already eliminated Poland. In mitigation, the team was rotated slightly and there was some controversy surrounding the penalty scored by Robert Lewandowski. But France have not looked convincing and finished second in their group behind Ralph Rangnick’s far more energetic and fluid Austria.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.