Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Croatia vs Albania?

The second round of Euro 2024 group stage fixtures get underway on Wednesday afternoon, with Croatia taking on Albania in Hamburg.

The Group B clash comes after both teams suffered defeats in their opening games, with the Croats going down 3-0 to Spain last week and Albania suffering a 2-1 defeat to Italy, despite taking an early lead when they scored the fastest goal in tournament history.

With Spain and Italy locking horns tomorrow night, both teams this afternoon will know how vital a win will be if they are to harbour hopes of progressing into the last-16. Tensions will be high, so here's a look at the men in charge of maintaining order on the pitch.

Who is the referee for Croatia vs Albania at Euro 2024?

Referee Francois Letexier shows the red card to Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The man in the middle for this Group B clash will be Francois Letexier. The 35-year-old is one of the youngest referees in the tournament and took charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla at the start of the season.

Letexier combines his referee work with life as a part-time court bailiff.

Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni have been selected as Letexier's assistants throughout the tournament.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Croatia v Albania?

Referee Sandro Schärer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth official for Croatia vs Albania will be Sandro Scharer, who is the youngest referee at the tournament and has been a regular Champions League official in recent seasons.

Completing the officiating crew will be Frenchman Willy Delajod who will be on VAR duties in Hamburg.

