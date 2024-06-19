Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Croatia vs Albania?

By
published

See who will be on officiating duties for the Group B clash between Croatia and Albania at Euro 2024

Referee Francois Letexier will be in charge this afternoon
Referee Francois Letexier will be in charge this afternoon (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second round of Euro 2024 group stage fixtures get underway on Wednesday afternoon, with Croatia taking on Albania in Hamburg. 

The Group B clash comes after both teams suffered defeats in their opening games, with the Croats going down 3-0 to Spain last week and Albania suffering a 2-1 defeat to Italy, despite taking an early lead when they scored the fastest goal in tournament history. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.