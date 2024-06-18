WATCH Amadou Onana corrects Euro 2024 mixed zone journalist's faux-pas and displays remarkable English accent

published

The Belgium and Everton midfielder quite rightly objected to being called by the name of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre

Amadou Onana
Amadou Onana plays for Everton, and is not to be confused with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Belgium’s Amadou Onana quite understandably hit back at a journalist in the mixed zone for mistakenly calling him ‘Andre’ when attempting to ask a question – once again drawing some marvelling at his English accent in the process.

The unfortunate reporter committed the faux pas following Belgium’s surprise defeat to Slovakia in their first game at Euro 2024, which is pretty much the worst time you could ever mix one player’s name up with another’s: Onana’s namesake Andre of course plays in goal for Manchester United and represents Cameroon.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.