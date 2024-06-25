Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Netherlands vs Austria?

By
published

The third and final games in Euro 2024's Group D take place on Tuesday with the Netherlands taking on Austria in Berlin, but Who is the referee and VAR for Netherlands vs Austria?

Referee Ivan Kruzliak will take charge of Netherlands vs Austria Who is the referee and VAR for Netherlands vs Austria?
Referee Ivan Kruzliak will take charge of Netherlands vs Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we know who will qualify from Euro 2024's Group D and who will not ahead of Tuesday's final games, there is still plenty to play for. 

The Netherlands take on Austria knowing that if they better France's result over Poland, they will head into the last 16 as group winners and get a - in theory - more favourable opponent in the next stage. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.