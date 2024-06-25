Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Netherlands vs Austria?

While we know who will qualify from Euro 2024's Group D and who will not ahead of Tuesday's final games, there is still plenty to play for.

The Netherlands take on Austria knowing that if they better France's result over Poland, they will head into the last 16 as group winners and get a - in theory - more favourable opponent in the next stage.

Austria, meanwhile, could also finish top of the pile, but they would need to beat the Netherlands and hope France drop points. With plenty on the line at Euro 2024, the officials could be set for a busy evening, so FourFourTwo takes a look at who will be in charge of the action in Berlin.

VIDEO: Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

Who is the referee for Netherlands vs Austria at Euro 2024?

Ivan Kruzliak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Kružliak of Slovakia will be the man in charge of this clash. Aston Villa fans will remember him as the referee who (correctly) didn't send Emi Martinez off after he was issued a second yellow card during the penalty shootout in their win over Lille in the Europa League.

He will be joined by his two compatriots Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor as his assistant referees, with the trio having already taken charge of Scotland's 1-1 draw with Switzerland last week at Euro 2024.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Netherlands vs Austria at Euro 2024?

Irfan Peljto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fourth official duties will be handled by Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto, who has been FIFA-listed since 2015.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The video assistant referee (VAR) will be German Marco Fritz, a 46-year-old who will be retiring as an official at the end of the tournament.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024: England fans could face drinking ban after crowd trouble

Euro 2024: Micah Richards details simple England switch that would unlock their attack

Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our 'Van or no Van' Netherlands quiz?