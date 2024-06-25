Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our 'Van or no Van' Netherlands quiz?
The Netherlands are one of football's international powerhouses, but how much do you know about them?
It's another quiz – and this time, it's all about European royalty: the Netherlands.
From Johan Cruyff and total football to Marco van Basten, the Netherlands boasts one of the richest footballing histories on the planet and continues to compete at an elite level to this day.
Current stars Virgil van Dijk, Xavi Simons and Jeremie Frimpong will be hoping to add another European Championship to the trophy cabinet this summer as they look to take on a tough road to the final in Germany.
Think you know your van Persies from your van Bastens? Your De Jongs from your De Ligts?
There's no time limit – just 20 questions designed to test your knowledge on some of Europe's greatest-ever players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
How many can you get correct?
More quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every member of England's Euro 96 squad and their squad numbers?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?
Quiz! Can you guess 25 correct answers in our Big England quiz?
Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?
Quiz! Can you name every PFA Young Player of the Year in the Premier League era?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.