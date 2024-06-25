Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our 'Van or no Van' Netherlands quiz?

It's another quiz – and this time, it's all about European royalty: the Netherlands.

From Johan Cruyff and total football to Marco van Basten, the Netherlands boasts one of the richest footballing histories on the planet and continues to compete at an elite level to this day.

Current stars Virgil van Dijk, Xavi Simons and Jeremie Frimpong will be hoping to add another European Championship to the trophy cabinet this summer as they look to take on a tough road to the final in Germany.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Ultimate Euros Quiz?

Think you know your van Persies from your van Bastens? Your De Jongs from your De Ligts?

There's no time limit – just 20 questions designed to test your knowledge on some of Europe's greatest-ever players. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

How many can you get correct?

