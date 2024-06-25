Euro 2024: Micah Richards details simple England switch that would unlock their attack

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has outlined the England midfield switch he believes can unlock the side’s attacking potential.

The Three Lions take on Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group game tonight, safe in the knowledge that they have already booked a place in the last 16. A win would see England finish top of the group which would mean avoiding a knockout clash against either hosts Germany or another group winner.

Gareth Southgate has been the subject of criticism for his tactical set-up since the 1-1 draw with Denmark last week, but Richards believes bringing in one new face and shifting around two more players would bring immediate rewards.

While Southgate is reportedly set to bring Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher into midfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Richards wants Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon to come into the XI instead.

"We know what Kane likes to do, he likes to come very deep,” Richards said on the BBC iPlayer. “So if he’s going to come deep, then the space is in behind, so when you ask me who would I play, when we picked out our England squad before the tournament it was always Gordon. He plays in that position, he’s good on a one-v-one and he runs in behind.”

To accommodate Gordon in the team, Richards would put Phil Foden into a more familiar central role and push Jude Bellingham into a No.8 position - something he believes the 20-year-old is more than capable of doing at the highest level.

Jude Bellingham could play as a No.8, according to Richards (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images)

“You watch Real Madrid and I’ve banged the drum about this many times before,” Richards added. “There’s so many times he’s in that deeper position. He works hard.

“When we’ve done all the analysis showing what he’s good at going forward, he’s equally as good as doing the defensive work as well. So he could definitely play alongside Rice with Foden in the ten and you still get your width with Gordon. I think it could work.”

Gallagher was a second-half substitute in last week’s draw against Denmark, when he was praised for his application and work rate next to Declan Rice, but Richards does not believe this is his best role.

Anthony Gordon in action for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t want to disrespect Gallagher but a lot of Gallagher’s best work has come from either a number eight or a number ten for Chelsea. When he was at Crystal Palace he was outstanding, making those late runs into the box.”

England take on Slovenia in Cologne in an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday, knowing that a win would seal top spot in Group C, regardless of how rivals Denmark get on against Serbia.

