Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Portugal v Czech Republic?
Find out who has been selected for officiating duties ahead of Portugal v Czech Republic in Group F at Euro 2024
Portugal take on the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening as the 12th game at Euro 2024 prepares to get underway.
Roberto Martinez's side failed to lose in their qualifying adventures, winning all 10 games to book their spot at this summer's tournament.
Set to be staged at Leipzig Stadium, you may wonder who will officiate the contest. Fear not, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details you need...
Who is the referee for Portugal v Czech Republic at Euro 2024?
Marco Guida of Italy will take charge of the game, an experienced official who has been a referee in Serie A since 2010.
His first-ever match as a referee was in January 2010, as he took charge of ChievoVerona vs Bologna. In 2014, he was named as a FIFA-licensed official.
Aged 43, his experience will come in handy given the often fiery nature of Italian football, he also briefly officiated in the Chinese Super League back in 2018.
He will be supported in Leipzig by assistants Filippo Meli and Giorgio Peretti.
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Portugal v Czech Republic?
Rade Obrenovic will be the fourth official for Portugal v Czech Republic and he hails from Slovenia.
The 33-year-old's last game of the 2023/24 campaign was in the Saudi Pro League, as he officiated Al-Raed and Al-Ahli's 0-0 draw in the Middle East.
He was also the head honcho as Liverpool beat Toulouse 5-1 in the UEFA Europa League earlier this season and presents plenty of experience.
Massimiliano Irrati is on Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties and he will be supported by both Paolo Valeri of Italy and Fedayi San from Switzerland.
