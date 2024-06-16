Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Slovenia v Denmark?
Who is the referee for Slovenia vs Denmark at Euro 2024? Here's everything you need to know
Who is the referee, the video assistant referee (VAR) and who are the assistant referees for Slovenia v Denmark at Euro 2024?
England's group gets underway in Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate's side, runners-up three years ago, look to play Serbia in the later fixture.
But before that, the first Group C game will be Slovenia v Denmark. But who will be officiating the contest?
Read on to find out details about the team of officials for Serbia vs England. You can also find out how to watch all the action, or discover more about all the referees at the tournament.
VIDEO: Euro 2024: All You Need To Know
Who is the referee for Slovenia vs Denmark at Euro 2024?
Sandro Scharer of Switzerland will be the referee for the first game of Group C at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart,
A former ski instructor and substitute teacher, the 36-year-old has been a full international for FIFA since 2015.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
He officiated Brighton's match against AEK Athens in the Europa League in 2023, and later, in March 2024, he oversaw Sporting CP's visit to Atalanta.
Scharer previously stated that he is the sort of referee that players hate to come up against.
He will be assisted by countrymen Stephane De Almeida and Bekim Zogaj.
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Slovenia vs Denmark?
Fedayi San of Switzerland will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The 41-year-old is the most experienced of the referees and will be the man behind the cameras for the game.
San once went viral after being struck with the ball by a Sion player. It broke up the play, but instead of taking the complaints on the chin, San jokingly gestured to the opposite side of the pitch where he felt the player should’ve passed to instead.
Donatas Rumsas of Lithuania will be the fourth official for the match. The referee felt the wrath of Erik ten Hag last year after Marcus Rashford received a red card in Copenhagen’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League.
More Euro 2024 stories
McManaman exclusive: 'To do what Jude Bellingham has done is amazing’
David James has named a surprise team as dark horses for Euro 2024
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.