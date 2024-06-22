Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Turkey vs Portugal?

Vincenzo Montella is in charge of Turkey at Euro 2024

Turkey meet Portugal at Euro 2024 on Saturday, but who is the referee, the video assistant referee (VAR) and who are the assistant referees?

With both sides winning their opening Group F matches, the clash in Dortmund promises to be an entertaining match. Turkey were good value in a thrilling 3-1 win over Georgia, while Portugal left it late as they completed a comeback in injury time to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

This is unlikely to be a pedestrian affair, meaning the officials will need to be on top form. So who are the referee and officiating crew for Turkey vs Portugal? FourFourTwo takes a look...

Who is the referee for Turkey vs Portugal at Euro 2024?

Referee Felix Zwayer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix Zwayer will be the man in the middle for this one. The 42-year-old is a real estate broker currently enjoying his first senior international tournament.

Zwayer was the subject of ire from Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland during the pair's Borussia Dortmund days, with the former referencing a match-fixing scandal that Zwayer recieved a six-month refereeing ban for his part in, back in 2005.

Assisting Zwayer will be Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Georgia vs Czech Republic at Euro 2024?

Jesus Gil Manzano is the fourth official (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth official in Dortmund will be Jesus Gil Manzano, who was at the heart of one of the most controversial La Liga decisions this season, when he blew for full-time of Real Madrid's 2-2 draw at Valencia, seconds before Bellingham headed the ball into the goal. Manzano would then send off the England star following his protests.

The VAR for Turkey vs Portugal will be German Bastian Dankert, who has been FIFA-listed since 2014. Dankert works as a marketing director and sports scientist outside from his referee duties.

