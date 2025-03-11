Euro 2025: The all-time Women’s Euros top scorers as Beth Mead eyes record haul

Beth Mead is ranked amongst the best goalscorers in UEFA Women's Euros history

Heading towards it’s 14th edition as Europe's top international competition, the UEFA women’s Euros have been graced by some of the sport’s greatest attacking players.

Every star on this list having scored at least six goals in the finals, with one player looking to add to their tally in Switzerland. And with only a few goals separating the top scorers, we could see a new record set at the 2025 tournament.

These are the leading scorers in women’s European Championship history – ahead of the finals which kick-off on July 2.

The all-time Women’s Euros top scorers: 6 goals – Beth Mead (England), Hanna Ljungberg (Sweden), Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Alexandra Popp is fourth on Germany's record goalscorers list (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of this trio will very much have one eye on breaking the all-time record this summer. We start with Beth Mead who rocketed up the list following her incredible Euro 2022 tournament.

One of the stars of a dominant England side that won their first major honour, on home soil, Mead scored six goals for the Lionesses. Five of them came in the group stage, with the Arsenal forward memorably hitting a hat-trick on a boiling summer night in Brighton as England thrashed Norway 8-0.

Having missed the Lionesses’ last major tournament – the 2023 FIFA World Cup, Mead will be looking to make her mark on her return to the biggest stage.

Legendary German forward Alexandra Popp is next up, also sitting on six goals, but unlike Mead won’t be adding to her tally as things stand. Popp announced her international retirement in September 2024 and – barring any U-turn – won’t be representing Germany in Switzerland.

The prolific forward notched 67 goals in 145 caps for Germany across a 14-year career, with all of her European Championship goals coming in the 2022 edition. Sharing the golden boot with Mead, Popp scored in every game except the final, striking twice in the semi-final win over France.

Swede Hanna Ljungberg joins Mead and Popp on six goals. The forward won 130 caps for her country between 1996 and 2008.

Three goals at Euro 2005 – held in England – propelled her into the highest scorers list. But despite notching two in the semi-final, it wasn’t enough for Sweden, who went down 3-2 to rivals Norway.

8 goals - Carolina Morace (Italy), Heidi Mohr (Germany), Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

Carolina Morace remains one of Italy's greatest players and a national celebrity (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy striker Carolina Morace and German forward Heidi Mohr both played in the early editions of the Championship.

Morace is actually the Championships all-time leading scorer, when you include qualifying as well the finals – having scored a remarkable 42 goals in total.

One of Italy's greatest players, she also – in 1998 – became the first player to score hat-trick in the women’s FIFA World Cup. Her Euros goals came across six different finals appearance, between 1984 and 1997, where she shared the golden boot with four goals.

Mohr scored half of her overall total in the 1991 Championship, netting twice in the final to help Germany to a 3-1 win over Norway for their second title.

Lotta Schelin is the most recently active player on eight goals, but retired in 2018, having ended her international career a year earlier.

The majority of her Euros tally came on home soil at the 2013 Championships held in Sweden. Schelin claimed the Golden Boot with five goals, including two in a 4-0 quarter-final win over Iceland.

10 goals - Inka Grings (Germany), Birgit Prinz (Germany)

Inka Grings has ten goals in women's European Championship finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two German legends currently share the record for most goals at the women’s Euros finals.

Birgit Prinz, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, holds the unique record of scoring in five consecutive tournaments from 1995 to her final championship in 2009. No player has scored more goals for 'Die Nationalelf' than the former striker, with 128 in total.

Germany won every tournament during her run at consecutive Euros, with Prinz contributing three goals in Euro 2005, her best output in a sole competition.

By contrast, her former teammate Grings blitzed her goals in the space of two finals – 2005 and 2009. Having missed three major tournaments in a row with serious injuries, she made a triumphant return to the international stage in England in 2005, top scoring with four goals.

Four years later in Finland, Grings found the net on six occasions, memorably grabbing a brace in a 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-final. Alongside Prinz, she then broke English hearts in the final, with the pair each scoring twice in a 6-2 win for Germany.

If the Lionesses can have another successful major tournament campaign, Mead could have every chance of catching the German pair – needing five goals to draw level.