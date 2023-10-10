Euro 2028: UK and Ireland confirmed as joint European Championship hosts by UEFA

Euro 2028 will be hosted by the UK and Ireland, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

The news confirmed what was already a reality after the joint bid was unopposed following the decision by Turkey to withdraw and focus instead on Euro 2032 in a combined effort with Italy.

Both were confirmed in a meeting in Switzerland, pending UEFA's final approval.

The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales will be hosting a major international tournament for the first time.

Cardiff is expected to be given the opening game, with the final to take place at Wembley.

In total, there will be 10 different grounds used, including Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Casement Park in Belfast.

Everton's new stadium Bramley-Moore Dock was also included in the bid, despite the fact that it is still under construction.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will also host matches, along with Villa Park, St. James' Park and Manchester City's Etihad home.

Meanwhile, next year's European Championship will take place in Germany.

