Europa League draw 2019/20: Who will play who in the round of 32?

The draw for the the first round of knockout games in the 2019/20 Europa League, with three Premier League teams learning their fate.

Manchester United will take on Club Brugge, who finished third in their Champions League group behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Arsenal have been paired with Olympiacos, the Greek side who have also dropped down from the Champions League.

Wolves face Espanyol, who qualified for the knockout phase as Group H winners ahead of Ludogorets, Ferencvaros and CSKA Moscow.

Scottish champions Celtic will take on Copenhagen, and rivals Rangers will do battle with Braga.

The first legs will be played on February 20, before the second legs on February 27.

Here are the ties in full, with the first team named playing the home leg first.

Wolves vs Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe vs Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto

Copenhagen vs Celtic

APOEL vs Basel

Cluj vs Sevilla

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

AZ Alkmaarvs LASK

Club Brugge vs Manchester United

Ludogorets vs Inter

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica

Wolfsburg vs Malmo

Roma vs Gent

Rangers vs Braga

