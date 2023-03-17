Europa League quarter-final draw 2023: Manchester United face ANOTHER Spanish side

Manchester United have been drawn against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final draw, the fourth Spanish side they will play this season in the competition.

Real Sociedad pipped Manchester United to the top of their respective Europa League group, meaning the English side had to play Barcelona in the play-off round. They duly beat the Catalan side, but were then pitted against Real Betis in the last 16.

After navigating that tie 5-1 on aggregate, Manchester United will now have to beat more Spanish opposition in Sevilla if they are to reach the semi-finals, and ultimately the Europa League final in Budapest later this year.

Elsewhere, Sporting Lisbon are in for another tough tie against Juventus, but after beating Arsenal in a penalty shootout, the Portuguese side will go into the games against the Italians confident of another upset.

The winner of Manchester United vs Sevilla and Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon will then face each other in the semi-final, in what will be a heavyweight clash regardless of the successful teams to reach that stage of the competition.

A repeat of the inaugural Europa Conference League final has been drawn for the quarter-finals, too, with Roma facing Feyenoord in the last eight. Jose Mourinho's Roma came out on top last season in that competition, which the Dutch side will want to get revenge for.

Finally, Bayer Leverkusen will take on Union Saint-Gilloise, who won the battle of the Unions in the last 16 by beating Union Berlin.

Roma or Feyenoord, therefore, will play Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise in the other semi.

Europa League 2023 quarter-finals

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

Europa League 2023 semi-finals

Juventus or Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester United or Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise vs Feyenoord or Roma