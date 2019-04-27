Everton star on Manchester United’s summer wish list – report

The Brazilian joined the Toffees from Watford in a deal worth a potential £50 million last summer and has done well in his first season at Goodison Park, leading the club’s scoring charts with 14 goals.

United are expected to launch a major squad overhaul at the end of the season, with the Telegraph reporting that Richarlison’s name has come up as the club target as many as five new signings.

The 21-year-old’s name is understood to have been raised with club directors ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona, although it remains to be seen how seriously the Red Devils will pursue a player who is likely to command a large transfer fee.

Barcelona and Milan are among the other clubs to have been linked with Richarlison.

The report adds that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is among the club’s targets, while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would also like to add a right-back, two midfielders and a centre-back to his ranks before next season.

The Norwegian is understood to want a British core to his team, with Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Declan Rice of West Ham among the homegrown players being monitored.

