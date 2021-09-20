Everton transfer news: James Rodriguez in talks over move to Qatar

James Rodriguez looks to be on the verge of leaving Everton, with the midfielder reportedly in Qatar to discuss a transfer.

Rodriguez was reunited with Carlo Ancelotti when he moved to Goodison Park last September - and he went on to make 26 appearances for the Toffees, scoring six goals.

However, with Ancelotti resigning to return to Real Madrid in June, Rodriguez's situation changed quite dramatically - due to his history with Ancelotti's successor in the Goodison dugout, Rafael Benitez.

According to The Times' Northern Football Correspondent Paul Joyce, Rodriguez is in Qatar for talks with an unnamed club as Everton look to get him off their wage bill.

The Colombia international played under Benitez during the Spaniard's short and ill-fated tenure at Real Madrid back in the 2015/16 season.

Reports from the time stated that Rodriguez refused to cut short a summer holiday to join a pre-season tour of Australia.

A couple of months into the campaign, Rodriguez opted to play for his country despite carrying an injury, taking the opportunity to question Benitez's apparent doubts over his physical condition.

In short, it seems that the pair didn't exactly see eye to eye. And this is football, where grudges endure like in few other arenas, so it's hardly surprising that the midfielder didn't appear to be in Benitez's plans on Merseyside (although his absence so far this season has been because of a Covid-related problem).

