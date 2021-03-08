Everton transfer news: Toffees face competition from AC Milan and Juventus for Real Madrid pair

Everton hope the double signing of Real Madrid stars Lucas Vazquez and Isco will help to convince James Rodriguez to stay this summer, say reports.

Both Merengues players have been linked with a summer exit, as Vazquez is out of contract at the end of the season and Isco is about to enter the final year of his deal after playing a marginal role under Zinedine Zidane this term.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the double signing could help convince Colombia international Rodriguez to prolong his stay at Goodison Park, following speculation that he is seeking a move back to Spain after just one year on Merseyside.

However, Milan are also interested in signing Vazquez, who they view as a replacement for Samu Castillejo should the Spaniard depart.

The Rossoneri have also shown interest in Isco but could face additional competition from Juventus for the playmaker’s signature.

The Spaniard, who turns 29 next month, has only started five games in all competitions for Madrid this season and Real could look to cash in on the midfielder rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

