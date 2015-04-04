Everton's Gibson fractures metatarsal
Everton midfielder Darron Gibson has fractured the fifth metatarsal in his foot.
The Republic of Ireland international has been hampered by injury problems this season and missed the recent international fixtures because of a groin issue.
Gibson will now be on the sidelines for Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton. However, the club are hopeful that the injury will not require surgery.
Former Manchester United man Gibson has made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Everton this campaign.
