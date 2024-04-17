Arsenal legend: Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are both influenced by Arsene Wenger

Legendary Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has told FourFourTwo that he believes both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are influenced by former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Dein was integral in bringing Wenger to Highbury in 1996, revolutionising English football as a whole when the Frenchman implemented possession football in north London. Over the years, this style of play has evolved with Pep Guardiola the main proponent of passing football in the modern-day Premier League.

Incumbent Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was brought to the club in 2011 – four years after Dein left the club – but now, the former Gunners chief has exclusively explained to FFT the similarities he sees between the iconic Wenger and the two close friends currently fighting it out at for honours.

Arsene Wenger has influenced managers today, says the man who hired him at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Arsene is a football purist,” smiles Dein. “He’s a fan of the expression ‘Possession with progression’. He loves the passing game and with the Invincibles, you’d have 20-30 passes before the opposition get the ball.

“You had such craftsmen, such skilful players: to assemble that team and for them to have the right mentality, it was a superb achievement. In a way, I believe that Pep Guardiola plays in a similar way to Arsene – and I think Mikel has inherited it as well.”

Years ago, Wenger claimed that Guardiola was interested in joining Arsenal – and now, Dein says that the Catalan's “imitation” of a version of Wenger's play is good for football.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanted to join Arsenal at one point (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think a lot of managers have tried to imitate his style of football – and imitation is the greatest form of flattery,” says Dein.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s good for the game: it’s a pretty style, seeing how many passes a side completes. When you see the Invincibles, it’s a pretty tapestry to watch.”

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have agreed a move for Joshua Kimmich, as per an incredible report.

Ousmane Diomande has apparently chosen Arsenal over Chelsea, while Joao Gomes is an option, too. Joshua Zirkzee is also said to be an option, Evan Ferguson has been tracked and Evanilson is being monitored by both the Gunners and Newcastle.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, meanwhile, has claimed he wishes to help with the Ukrainian war effort.