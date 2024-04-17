Arsenal legend: Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are both influenced by Arsene Wenger

By Mark White
published

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has roots in predecessor Wenger's style of play - as does Pep Guardiola - according to David Dein

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola look on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Legendary Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has told FourFourTwo that he believes both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are influenced by former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Dein was integral in bringing Wenger to Highbury in 1996, revolutionising English football as a whole when the Frenchman implemented possession football in north London. Over the years, this style of play has evolved with Pep Guardiola the main proponent of passing football in the modern-day Premier League. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1