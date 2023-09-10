Ex-England star tells Jordan Henderson he has 'jeopardised' his international career

Joe Cole believes Jordan Henderson has put his England career at risk by opting for a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Henderson joined Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq from Liverpool, in a switch which has provoked widespread condemnation given the midfielder's previous allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.

The 33-year-old kept his place in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, playing the full 90 minutes as the Three Lions drew 1-1 with Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday – but he looked off the pace compared to his teammates, all of whom ply their trade in either the Premier League, La Liga or the Bundesliga.

Henderson won his 78th England cap against Ukraine (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, speaking as a pundit on Channel 4, Cole expressed doubts about Henderson's inclusion going forward. The former Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham man said: "When you're competing with the players Henderson is competing with – [Declan] Rice, [Jude] Bellingham, [James] Ward-Prowse, [Kalvin] Phillips – they are all playing in the Champions League [and Europa League].

"Is he going to be as sharp as he was? You have to remember the margins that England went out with against France at the last World Cup.

"You have to be so sharp, every player on the pitch. Henderson will know he's put his England future in jeopardy."

Cole was also critical of Henderson for an interview he gave with The Athletic earlier this week defending his decision to move to Saudi Arabia – a country where homosexuality is punishable by death. He added:

"Of course I can understand [why LGBTQ+ fans are angry]. I see it from both sides. It's difficult to talk about.

"I think where Jordan slipped up [in his interview] is afterwards, when he said he wasn't going there for the money. It's a huge contract."

Read more

JORDAN HENDERSON Saudi interview smacked of a player with a bruised ego

QUIZ! Can you name every Ballon d'Or 2023 nominee?

IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!