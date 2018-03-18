FA Cup draw: Manchester United to meet Tottenham, Chelsea draw Southampton in semi-finals

Manchester United have been drawn against Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals while Chelsea are set to face outsiders Southampton.

The four remaining clubs - all from the Premier League - learned their fate following Chelsea's extra-time win over Leicester City on Sunday.

That kept alive the Blues' hopes of redeeming last year's final defeat to Arsenal, but first they will need to get past Southampton, who saw off third-tier Wigan Athletic in the quarter-finals.

However, the majority of attention will be on the clash between 'big six' pair United and Tottenham, with the former aiming to stay in the hunt for what would be a joint-record 13th triumph.

Both matches will be held at Wembley over the weekend of April 21-22, before the final takes place in May.

FA Cup draw in full:

Manchester United v Tottenham

Chelsea v Southampton