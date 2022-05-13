Fabian Delph injury blow for Everton ahead of crucial match with Brentford

Everton will be without Fabian Delph for their crucial clash against Brentford but could welcome back two players.

Delph was substituted late on against Watford on Wednesday and has sustained a small muscle injury that will keep him out of Sunday’s match.

Ben Godfrey could return from the thigh injury he suffered last month while Donny Van De Beek (groin) is also in contention following two months on the sidelines but Yerry Mina (calf) will have to wait a little longer.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could have Sergi Canos available for the trip to Goodison Park.

Ethan Pinnock will remain sidelined with a hamstring problem, along with Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka (both ankle).

Onyeka is in a better position than the others and could have a chance of returning for the final game of the season against Leeds.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Gordon, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Welch, Branthwaite, Allan, Gomes, Alli, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa, Dasilva, Jeanvier, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Stevens, Lossl, Canos.