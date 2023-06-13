Liverpool in talks with Bayern Munich star over stunning move: report

Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich over signing a defender to improve their squad.

The Reds have been quick out of the blocks this summer, tying up a deal for Alexis Mac Allister very early – and are already targeting another midfielder. But defensive cover remains a big priority for Jurgen Klopp, who would like to add another body in his backline.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have endured a tough season despite winning the Bundesliga, with their future in flux. The Bavarians may well overhaul much of their squad, with Raphael Honigstein writing in The Athletic that the power struggle behind the scenes will give manager Thomas Tuchel freer rein to shape his squad in his image – rather than relying on a director of football.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel could jettison a few familiar faces this summer at the Allianz Arena (Image credit: Getty Images)

SportBILD's Christian Falk, writing for CaughtOffside, has made the claim that Benjamin Pavard is on the radar for Liverpool, with the Frenchman seeking a clean break after four years at the German champions.

“His agents are already talking to other clubs,” Falk said. “Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate.”

Pavard could make a lot of sense for Liverpool, as they look to evolve the role of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international has been drifting into midfield of late with another French signing from the Bundesliga, Ibrahima Konate, covering his vacant position.

The advantage of Pavard as a right-sided centre-back would be that he has experience of playing as a right-back and would theoretically be better at covering than Konate: he could also give competition to Alexander-Arnold in that position, too.

Benjamin Pavard could be leaving Bayern Munich this summer (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Tuchel may wish to keep Pavard, however. The World Cup winner is suited to playing in a back three – a formation that Tuchel has used extensively in his career – while Joao Cancelo is unlikely to be signed permanently. Liverpool are believed to want a left-footed centre-back, too, which Pavard better on his right.

Pavard is valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt.

