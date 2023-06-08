Liverpool in advanced talks to sign 'the Spanish Musiala' ahead of Chelsea, Newcastle and Arsenal – with a bid 'certain to be accepted': report

Liverpool are closing in on a sensational Spanish wonderkid compared to Jamal Musiala, ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United who all hold interest.

The Reds have already begun their summer business with the £35 million capture of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister – but would ideally like at least one more midfielder. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner have all left for free this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and new Jorg Schmadtke are still eyeing fresh recruits following Mac Allister's signature – though in one Spanish talent, they're going to have to fight off Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are looking to add another couple of midfielders to their squad, having landed Argentine hero Alexis Mac Allister (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to the Northern Echo, talks to sign Celta Vigo schemer Gabri Veiga are at an "advanced" stage, with Spanish outlet Relevo claiming that the starlet is "seduced" by the project at Anfield. Chelsea have recently joined the race as per The Guardian, with Mauricio Pochettino a fan of him – with Liverpool hoping that their groundwork will leave it too late for the Blues to swoop in.

Veiga has been compared to Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala for his dribbling style, directness and low centre of gravity. An attacking midfielder who can play on either wing, he would most likely be fielded in one of Klopp's No.8 roles.

According to AS in Spain back in April, however, Celta would have been "certain to accept" a £35m bid from Arsenal, who were said to hold interest in the 21-year-old.

Whether or not Liverpool would be willing to pay the same amount of money to an unproven La Liga product as they have just paid for Mac Allister remains to be seen – and so the deal could look very different to just a couple of months ago.

(Image credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are also said to be in the market for a centre-back this summer as well as cover at full-back.

Veiga is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

