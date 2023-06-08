Liverpool in advanced talks to sign 'the Spanish Musiala' ahead of Chelsea, Newcastle and Arsenal – with a bid 'certain to be accepted': report
Liverpool are closing in on a Spanish wonderkid who is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United, as Jurgen Klopp's rebuild continues
Liverpool are closing in on a sensational Spanish wonderkid compared to Jamal Musiala, ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United who all hold interest.
The Reds have already begun their summer business with the £35 million capture of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister – but would ideally like at least one more midfielder. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner have all left for free this summer.
Jurgen Klopp and new Jorg Schmadtke are still eyeing fresh recruits following Mac Allister's signature – though in one Spanish talent, they're going to have to fight off Premier League rivals.
According to the Northern Echo, talks to sign Celta Vigo schemer Gabri Veiga are at an "advanced" stage, with Spanish outlet Relevo claiming that the starlet is "seduced" by the project at Anfield. Chelsea have recently joined the race as per The Guardian, with Mauricio Pochettino a fan of him – with Liverpool hoping that their groundwork will leave it too late for the Blues to swoop in.
Veiga has been compared to Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala for his dribbling style, directness and low centre of gravity. An attacking midfielder who can play on either wing, he would most likely be fielded in one of Klopp's No.8 roles.
According to AS in Spain back in April, however, Celta would have been "certain to accept" a £35m bid from Arsenal, who were said to hold interest in the 21-year-old.
Whether or not Liverpool would be willing to pay the same amount of money to an unproven La Liga product as they have just paid for Mac Allister remains to be seen – and so the deal could look very different to just a couple of months ago.
Liverpool are also said to be in the market for a centre-back this summer as well as cover at full-back.
Veiga is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
