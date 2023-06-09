Liverpool have agreed their second signing of the summer ALREADY: report
Liverpool look set to close in on a second signing in quick succession as Jurgen Klopp's overhaul continues
Liverpool are closing in on a second signing of the transfer window already, with another agreement with a midfielder.
The Reds completed their first signing this week when they signed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million. The Argentine World Cup winner is set to take the No.10 shirt and has been unveiled by the club's official channels.
But manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to want another midfielder to add to his squad. Liverpool have lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita to contract expirations in recent weeks and are believed to want to add much-needed depth to the centre of the park.
According to FootballTransfers, Khephren Thuram of Nice has already agreed to a deal with Liverpool ahead of another move that the Reds will hope will be low-cost.
Nice are believed to want money upfront rather than in instalments, having rejected such an offer from Paris Saint-Germain. With Mac Allister coming in at just £35m in the end, the Merseysiders are operating well within their summer budget.
Thuram is the son of the former France legend Lilian Thuram and the younger brother of Marcus Thuram – who also looks to be on the move this summer, following his contract running out at Borussia Monchengladbach.
A physical midfielder, Khephren Thuram is capable of operating as a No.6 and may be the long-term replacement for Fabinho, who turns 30 in October. The Frenchman can also play as a bustling No.8 in the mould of someone like Gini Wijnaldum in Klopp's 4-3-3.
Thuram has made over 100 appearances for Nice in four years, since moving from Monaco. Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for him.
The 22-year-old is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White