Liverpool have agreed their second signing of the summer ALREADY: report

Liverpool are closing in on a second signing of the transfer window already, with another agreement with a midfielder.

The Reds completed their first signing this week when they signed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million. The Argentine World Cup winner is set to take the No.10 shirt and has been unveiled by the club's official channels. 

But manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to want another midfielder to add to his squad. Liverpool have lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita to contract expirations in recent weeks and are believed to want to add much-needed depth to the centre of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 08, 2023 in Kirkby, England.

Alexis Mac Allister has taken the No.10 shirt at Liverpool (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to FootballTransfers, Khephren Thuram of Nice has already agreed to a deal with Liverpool ahead of another move that the Reds will hope will be low-cost.

Nice are believed to want money upfront rather than in instalments, having rejected such an offer from Paris Saint-Germain. With Mac Allister coming in at just £35m in the end, the Merseysiders are operating well within their summer budget.

Thuram is the son of the former France legend Lilian Thuram and the younger brother of Marcus Thuram – who also looks to be on the move this summer, following his contract running out at Borussia Monchengladbach

A physical midfielder, Khephren Thuram is capable of operating as a No.6 and may be the long-term replacement for Fabinho, who turns 30 in October. The Frenchman can also play as a bustling No.8 in the mould of someone like Gini Wijnaldum in Klopp's 4-3-3.

Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice during the Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and RC Strasbourg at Allianz Riviera on August 14, 2022 in Nice, France.

Khephren Thuram is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Thuram has made over 100 appearances for Nice in four years, since moving from Monaco. Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for him. 

The 22-year-old is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

