Fantasy Premier League: Why you NEED Manchester City and Liverpool players in FPL this week

Fantasy Premier League players have to include as many Manchester City and Liverpool players in their FPL squads this week.

While it's inevitable that players from those sides will form a large part of FPL squads, it is of paramount importance that even more are transferred in if possible.

And it's not just because of the quality of opposition, with Manchester City and Liverpool in an advantageous position for FPL players this week.

Why you NEED Manchester City and Liverpool players in FPL this week

Haaland has returned to the Manchester City team (Image credit: Getty Images)

While gameweek 25 will see all 20 Premier League teams playing in matches, the unique aspect of this Fantasy Premier League gameweek is that both Manchester City and Liverpool will have two fixtures, rather than the one game the majority of sides will complete.

Indeed, Manchester City face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night as part of gameweek 25, meaning there's nothing untoward there. Where FPL players can benefit, though, is that Manchester City are also in action on Tuesday night against Brentford.

That game was originally postponed due to Pep Guardiola's side's involvement in the Club World Cup in December, with it now being rescheduled to coincide with this Fantasy Premier League gameweek.

Similarly, Liverpool are up against Brentford in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, before hosting Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday. Rescheduled due to the Reds' involvement in the Carabao Cup final next weekend, Chelsea still haven't announced when their postponed fixture against Tottenham Hotspur will be.

Liverpool players should be considered (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Manchester City's and Liverpool's (as well as Brentford's and Luton's) double gameweek will therefore offer FPL players more opportunity for points in their all-important league battles.

This facet of FPL will become more common towards the end of the season, too, as certain sides continue to progress in the FA Cup. With both Manchester City and Liverpool still standing in the competition, more double gameweek points could be up for grabs in FPL from the current top-two sides in the Premier League.

