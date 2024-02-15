Trent Alexander-Arnold: How long is the Liverpool full-back injured for?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has aggravated the knee injury which kept him out for multiple weeks in January, with the Liverpool full-back set to spend more time on the sidelines.

During Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley last Saturday, Alexander-Arnold was forced off after 45 minutes after feeling pain in the same area where he suffered a lateral ligament tear in the Reds' victory against Arsenal in the FA Cup at the beginning of January.

But how long is the Liverpool vice-captain set to be out injured for? FourFourTwo take a look at his timeframe to recovery and the games he's likely to miss.

How long is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured for?

Alexander-Arnold has aggravated his knee injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss several weeks of action after damaging his knee once more, meaning he'll certainly miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 25.

Liverpool fans needn't worry too much, though, because Conor Bradley is waiting in the wings ready to step up against the same opponent he so readily impressed against last month. Indeed, the Northern Irishman grabbed a goal and made two assists from right-back in the 4-1 win, in what was just his second-ever Premier League appearance.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, will also miss the trip to Brentford on Saturday, as well as the home game against Luton Town in mid-week - with both matches coming before the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool then face Southampton at Anfield on February 28, a fixture the 25-year-old will likely miss as a precautionary measure regardless of his fitness.

With Manchester City coming up on March 10, Jurgen Klopp might opt to keep Alexander-Arnold away from the starting XI against Nottingham Forest the week beforehand, too, as Liverpool look to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race.

Depending on severity, though, minor lateral ligament tears can take up to four weeks to fully recover from, meaning the Englishman might only be fit enough to make his return in the Merseyside derby against Everton on March 17.

While Liverpool fans would prefer him to be available a week beforehand, Klopp might deem his right-back's fitness more essential for the run-in, as Liverpool look to continue fighting in both the FA Cup and Europa League as well.

Trent equalised against Man City the last time they played each other (Image credit: Getty Images)

